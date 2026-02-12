Skip to main content
Child Born with ALCAPA Thriving Today After Open-Heart Surgery

by Meghan Drummond

Baby after open heart surgery

When Gracelin was just 2 months old, her mom, Candice, noticed how she was breathing while nursing. Gracelin turned slightly blue around the mouth, and to Candice, it just didn’t feel right. She called 911.

Candice’s maternal instinct was absolutely correct. As soon as the pediatric cardiology team saw the chest X-ray, they knew that Gracelin had a congenital heart defect. “It was the classic huge heart for a two-month-old,” James Gangemi, MD, says.

Gracelin had ALCAPA, a rare condition where the left coronary artery comes off the pulmonary artery rather than the aorta. If left untreated, it leads to heart failure.

Gracelin’s ALCAPA Story

Gracelin’s story, from newborn needing open-heart surgery to thriving 3 year old is possible thanks to quick medical care and her loving family.

Are Blue Lips Always an Emergency?

Blue lips can be an urgent sign; they can also be caused by gas, the effort of eating (called perioral cyanosis), or being a little cold. Because babies’ veins are close to the surface and quite fragile, they’re often visible and can create a blue hue.

Likewise, newborns often experience short periods of apnea, or ‘not breathing.’

Together, though, these symptoms can mean something much more serious. Candice’s quick reaction helped get Gracelin the care she needed quickly.

Are Many CHDs Not Caught Right Away?

Before the Newborn Screening guidelines, there were quite a few CHDs that weren’t caught until later. And still, there are many that can’t be caught until several days or weeks after birth. A baby’s heart changes over the first few weeks in ways that can expose an undetected CHD.

Attending your newborn’s well-child visits can help, and this is why there are so many when your child is a newborn. But parents, who spend the most time with their child, are often the first to know that something isn’t quite right. 

Rarely, some congenital heart defects aren’t caught until adulthood. Anyone who has shortness of breath coupled with blue tinting to their skin or lips should talk about these symptoms with their doctor. Many congenital heart defects can be fixed with medicine or minimally invasive heart procedures.

Open-Heart Surgery

In Gracelin’s case, open-heart surgery was needed. At UVA Health Children’s, she was able to recover in a cardiac-specific PICU. Monitors, coupled with a dedicated crew of hospitalists and peds cardio-specific care team members, help to ensure that babies recovering from open-heart surgery have the support they need to recover.

Fortunately, Gracelin already had the best support: attentive parents who caught her symptoms early, got help, and who continue to facilitate her recovery. Gracelin continues to follow up with Peter Dean, MD, who enjoys getting to watch her grow up and catching up with her in visits.

