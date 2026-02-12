Child Born with ALCAPA Thriving Today After Open-Heart Surgery

CANDICE MARSHALL I'm Candice Marshall.

HUNTER MARSHALL I'm Hunter Marshall.

CANDICE MARSHALL And we are born and raised from Charlottesville, Virginia. We met each other in high school. We went to Monticello together and actually used to eat lunch together every day.

HUNTER MARSHALL Hard to believe it's been almost 15 years.

CANDICE MARSHALL Gracelin was born January 19th, 2022. I was actually going to my post- delivery appointment. I was like, well, you know, I’ll nurse her before I actually go to my appointment. And at that time, she had a slight breathing episode that just didn't feel right, but it may have lasted like 15 seconds.

And then she came right back. But I did notice that around her mouth, she was a little blue around her mouth and so I instantly called 911.

JAMES GANGEMI, MD They brought the baby in and upon chest x-ray, it was the classic, you know, huge heart on a chest x-ray for a two-month-old.

PETER DEAN, MD Now, ALCAPA is when the left coronary artery, instead of coming off the aorta, it comes off the pulmonary artery. So that causes the heart to be weak. If not diagnosed, the heart will continue to fail. It is an emergency.

JAMES GANGEMI, MD To repair this, this is a very technically precise operation.

CANDICE MARSHALL When Dr. Gangemi came to deliver us the news that she was going to have to have open heart surgery, I remember him particularly looking at us and saying, let her be my daughter tomorrow. I will take the utmost care of her. And I don’t think I'll ever forget a surgeon telling you that.

JAMES GANGEMI, MD Immediately after surgery, we go up to the dedicated pediatric cardiac intensive care unit. PETER DEAN, MD There was a kind of the immediate recovery of, she needed to get her heart working better. We needed to support her. We needed to heal from where the surgery was.

CANDICE MARSHALL The nurses in the PICU. Amazing.

HUNTER MARSHALL Yeah, the entire team was phenomenal. They didn't leave her side for 24 hours a day.

PETER DEAN, MD Yeah. We will always watch it. But her heart's really been working really well. And her heart muscle has normalized.

CANDICE MARSHALL We walk through the doors of cardiology, and I think they feel like family. Dr. Dean and Gracelin have a special relationship, and oftentimes it doesn't even feel like a doctor's appointment; it really feels more like a catch-up session. So we truly love Dr. Dean and the whole cardiology team.

PETER DEAN, MD She epitomizes the whole of why I love what I do. I love being able to care for these patients and their families. I feel very honored. I love being part of her team. HUNTER MARSHALL They've succeeded in the surgery. Everything that they've told us has been true to what they say. It was tough, but we've made it through there.

CANDICE MARSHALL I would just say trust the process and I trust UVA with everything.