7 Quick Questions With Liver Transplant Surgeon Nicolas Goldaracena

Organ transplants are life-saving surgeries. But many people spend years on the waitlist and some die before they can get a transplant. That's why transplant surgeon Nicolas Goldaracena, MD, performs living donor liver transplants. Goldaracena is surgical director of UVA Health's living donor liver transplant program. He also researches ways to improve living donor liver transplants.

Get To Know a Living Donor Liver Transplant Surgeon

We asked Goldaracena our 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Nicolas Goldaracena, MD

Being able to see the joy of living donors following their donation and seeing the impact they have had in someone’s quality of life.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Being an instrument to allow living donors to fulfill their desire of helping someone in need.

3. What’s your biggest fear when you’re a patient?

Making sure things go well.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

Sports (golf and tennis) and I completely distract myself by being with my family.

5. Dogs or Cats?

Dogs 100%.