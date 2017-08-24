Germwatch Series: What's Going Around in Central Virginia

What Germs and Health Concerns Are Going Around?
Do you need to get your flu shot?
Are your seasonal allergies bothering you?
Do I need to schedule my child's well visit for school?
Our Germwatch series asks UVA health providers what's bringing people into their offices in central Virginia.
- August 2017: Back to school and bug bites
- September 2017: Colds and allergies
- October 2017: Time to get a flu shot
- November 2017: Coughs and a resurgence of mumps
- December 2017: More colds, plus flu
- January 2018: Flu, strep and sinus issues
- February 2018: More flu — understand how it spreads
- March 2018: Allergy season
- May 2018: Summer safety tips and hand, foot and mouth disease
