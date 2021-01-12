7 Quick Questions with Geriatric Neurologist Anelyssa D'Abreu, MD

Neurologists treat disorders of the nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord. Anelyssa D'Abreu, MD, specializes in geriatric neurology and movement disorders. She cares for older patients with neurodegenerative disorders, including:

Meet Geriatric Neurologist Anelyssa D'Abreu, MD

D'Abreu grew up in Brazil and attended medical school there. Her research focuses on improving care for patients with neurodegenerative disease and their families.

Why did you become a doctor/provider?

I primarily wanted a career in which I had a direct positive impact on people's lives. Medicine offered this while developing and working on multiple competencies such as clinical care, teaching, and research. I loved this idea that being a neurologist, I could do many different things at once.

Why did you choose geriatric neurology?

Although it has changed tremendously, mostly due to advances in stroke and neurocritical care, neurology was primarily an outpatient specialty that cared for patients with chronic disorders. I always loved the idea of developing and nurturing a long-term relationship with patients and families.

I just find neurology fascinating, too. No other specialty made me feel as challenged as neurology did during medical school.

What's one thing about your specialty that might surprise people?

More than once, people seemed surprised that I do not "open the head." I explain that those are neurosurgeons! Then, I explain further what neurologists do and care for.