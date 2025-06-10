Fast-Tracking MS Care: How We Got a New Treatment to Patients First

When it comes to delaying or avoiding disability from MS, disease-modifying therapies (also called DMTs) are key. These medicines slow down or stop your multiple sclerosis from getting worse.

A few decades ago, these medicines didn't exist at all. Now there are tons of DMT options. And new and better treatments are coming out all the time.

But access to newly approved medicines isn't automatic. Some MS centers get new medications out to patients much faster than others. That's not by chance. And it makes a big difference in patients' lives.

The Right Treatment at the Right Time

Recently, one of our patients became the first person in the U.S. to receive a newly FDA-approved DMT called Ocrevus Zenovo. It made all the difference for her.