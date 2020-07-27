“Your Worst Nightmare”: A Family Faces Congenital Heart Disease — Twice

Jen Stiffler: So my husband Shawn and I, we have three kids-- Wade, Scout, and Penn. Both of our little girls were born with undiagnosed congenital heart defects.

Shawn Stiffler: I just happened to be at work one day, and she had mentioned that Scout had an ear infection and she was taking her into the doctor's. Then I got a text message saying, you better get over here. The surgery that she was going to require had only been done at that point, I believe, one or two times on a child as small as her in the country.

Peter Dean, MD: Scout didn't have a problem with kind of the plumbing of her heart. She had a problem with the electricity of her heart causing her to have a bad heart rhythm. So she was cared for by our neonatology team along with our heart rhythm specialist, Dr. George McDaniel. We were able to give her various medicines to stabilize her blood pressures and her heart rates and get it under control.

Jen: The night before the surgery, at 11:00 PM, she flipped into normal rhythm. And she's been cleared now at age six of any heart condition, and I'm just forever grateful. [MUSIC PLAYING] So we had our third, and her name is Penn. And she was our second to be born with an undiagnosed congenital heart defect, and hers was much more serious than Scout's. G. Thomas Albrecht, MD: The right side of her heart did not develop prenatally, and there was some real discussion as to what kind of outcome she would have.

Jen: They said, what hospital would you like to go to? And my husband and I both said, immediately, UVA.

Shawn: We pulled into the emergency room, got into the ICU. I kind of felt like, phew, everything's going to be OK.

Jen: There was one doctor, Dr. Peter Dean, who thought that there was a possibility that, if we did this cath procedure, that they could balloon open her right ventricle. So if we could get blood flow into the heart, there was a chance that we could give her enough time to have her heart grow.

Dr. Dean: Dr. Hainstock is our interventional cardiologist who was able to perform a cath a few days later. Fortunately, it all went very well, and we were pleased with the outcomes. And fortunately, her right ventricle has kind of continued to grow.

Jen: It worked. It worked beautifully. We were told, on year two, that she does not need her other two open-heart surgeries. Her heart has grown to normal size because of that cath procedure. It has been the most incredible experience. They took something that is so scary-- it's your worst nightmare as a parent-- and they made us feel comfortable and capable.