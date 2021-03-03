7 Quick Questions With Facial Plastic Surgeon Samuel Oyer, MD

An otolaryngologist specializing in facial plastic surgery can repair the face, head, and neck. This special skill allows surgeons to reshape or restructure parts of the face to improve your health or lifestyle. You might need this surgery for trauma like a car accident, a pre-existing condition, or cosmetic needs.

Meet Otolaryngologist Samuel Oyer, MD

Samuel Oyer, MD, is a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon who does cosmetic and reconstructive treatments. These range from in-office procedures to extensive surgery. He treats mainly the face and neck in people of all ages.

We asked him to answer our 7 Quick Questions.

Why did you become a doctor?

I was always interested in science. I wanted an opportunity to impact other people’s lives directly. So for me, medicine was the perfect balance of both these interests.

Why facial plastic surgery?

Surgery has always appealed to me as a way to make a meaningful change in a person’s life. Nothing is more personal to our identity in life than our face.

Therefore, I chose to specialize in facial plastic surgery because it allows me to merge art and science. It also allowed me to improve the quality of life while preserving one’s personal identity.

What’s one thing about your specialty that might surprise people?

Many people have never heard of facial plastic surgery as a specialty. These surgeons have a background in otolaryngology (ENT) but get additional fellowship training.

We also have a board certification in facial plastic & reconstructive surgery. We perform cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries exclusively on the face and neck.

Where did you grow up?

A small farming community in Middlebury, Indiana.

What’s the most exciting research happening in your field right now?

We’re continuing to improve our ability to help people suffering from facial paralysis. New surgical techniques and refinements can improve people with facial paralysis or spasm who were previously told that no treatments were available.

Who is your inspiration or hero?

I don’t have one single hero I look toward for inspiration. I am regularly inspired by the countless people I encounter every day. Friends, family, patients, and co-workers who offer support and compassion to others despite their own personal challenges, illness, or obstacles.

What’s your favorite thing about working at UVA?

I love working alongside people who are willing to pitch in and help others while wearing a smile on their faces.