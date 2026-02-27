Everything You Should Know About Fiber

It’s only been in recent diet culture that fiber has become a bad word. As people focus on protein, sometimes exclusively, our intestinal broom has gotten the broom. But fiber has a lot of benefits. And most of us aren’t getting nearly enough.

"There are many health benefits of fiber. It helps with weight loss, helps with constipation, it reduces your risk of colorectal cancer, and it reduces your risk of diverticulitis. So basically, we all are not getting enough fiber in the current American diet," says Traci Hedrick, MD, a colon and rectal surgeon at UVA Health.

So, what makes fiber so beneficial? And how much should you be eating?

What Is Fiber?

Plants are made of fibers that can’t be digested.

Soluble fiber is fiber that dissolves in liquid.

Insoluble fiber does not dissolve, and actually makes it through the GI tract more-or-less intact.

Pretty much all plants (vegetables and fruits) have both.

Despite these fibers themselves not being digested, they aid in digestion. This helps us get more nutrients from the rest of our diet and improves bowel movements.

One of the things you’ll hear the most often in favor of fiber is that it keeps you regular. In this context “regular” means pooping at least once a day, without pain. No constipation. No diarrhea.

How Fiber Helps You Stay Healthy

Fiber helps feed the good bacteria in your gut. While you can’t digest fiber, your gut bacteria love it. And when they consume it, a byproduct is produced that inhibits cancer cells. Having more regular bowel movements also prevents any carcinogens from hanging out in your gut for too long.

Both types of fiber help with bowel regularity.

Other Health Benefits of Fiber:

Better nutrient absorption

Lowering bad cholesterol

Lower rate of heart disease

Managing blood sugar

Lower risk of colorectal cancer

Healthy gut microbiome

Reduced inflammation

Soluble Fiber Benefits

Soluble fiber absorbs water and turns into a gel. This improves your blood sugar by slowing down the digestion process. It also helps you feel full for longer.

Insoluble Fiber Benefits

Insoluble fiber is what really helps with constipation. This can help with preventing hemorrhoids and diverticulitis. It also just helps with the general discomfort of constipation.

In children, constipation is one of the leading causes of stomachaches. "It can cause abdominal pain/discomfort, cramping, fullness," says Zeeshan Javaid, MD, a family medicine physician at UVA Health Bristow.

How Much Fiber Should I Eat?

Population Amount of fiber Children ages 1-3 19 g Children ages 4-8 25 g Boys ages 9-13 31 g Girls ages 9-13 26 g Boys ages 14-18 38 g Girls ages 14-18 26 g Women ages 18-50 25 g Men ages 18-50 38 g Women ages 50 and up 21 g Men ages 50 and up 30 g

These numbers are based on averages around gender and diet. If you’re a man who is eating fewer calories, you may not need as much fiber. If you’re a woman who is focused on muscle development, you may need more.

The easiest way to tell if you’re getting enough is if you’re a regular pooper. If you’re going every day, like clockwork, then you’re probably getting the right fiber content.

What are some of the foods with the highest soluble fiber?

Food Serving size Soluble fiber Apple 1 medium 4.2 g Cooked black beans ½ cup 3.8 g Cooked artichoke 1 medium 4.7 g Wheat brain ½ cup 11.3 g Whole-grain pasta 1 cup 4.1 g Air-popped popcorn 3 cups 3.2 g Oatmeal cooked 1 cup 2.4 g Grapefruit 1 large 4.8 g Kiwi 1 large 2.1 g Banana 1 medium 2.1 g

What are some of the foods with the highest insoluble fiber?