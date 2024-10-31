Changing My Life to Stay Alive: Barry's Journey Through Esophageal Cancer

Barry Levine was “healthy as a horse” for most of his life. He even did high intensity CrossFit training. But in 2022, he started having trouble swallowing his dinner.

“It felt like food was getting stuck just below my rib cage,” he says.

When antacids didn’t help, he went to the doctor. They sent him to a heart specialist first. After a battery of tests, his heart got the all-clear.

Then, he visited a digestive specialist. They performed an upper GI endoscopy, where the doctor inserts a long, thin tube down the throat to look at the upper digestive system. When he woke up from the procedure, Barry received life-changing news.

“The doctor said he hadn’t biopsied yet, but he’d seen enough cancer to know,” Barry remembers. “It was a total shock.”

Another Endoscopy to Make Sure

After the initial diagnosis in August 2022, Barry visited Robert Marsh, MD, an oncologist practicing near Barry's home in Gainesville, Virginia. Marsh explained that his practice works closely with doctors at UVA Health’s NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in Charlottesville.

He sent Barry to Vanessa Shami, MD, at the UVA Health Digestive Health Center. She did another endoscopy and endoscopic ultrasound to confirm and stage the cancer.

“As I was getting ready to get put to sleep,” Barry remembers, “Dr. Shami walked in the room, and before she even introduced herself, she looked at me and said, ‘Hey, you're going to get through this, and you have to believe you're going to get through this.’ I was so comforted by that. She was amazing.”

The endoscopy and biopsy confirmed the diagnosis and stage of the cancer. Now that he was sure he had esophageal cancer, it was time to start treatment.

Starting Cancer Treatment Close to Home

After diagnosis, Barry was able to start treatment close to home. He had 6 weeks of chemotherapy once a week. He also had radiation therapy 5 days a week for 6 weeks.

Barry was able to continue his work for a software manufacturer through most of treatment. He worked from his home office with his 2 golden retrievers by his side.

“I am very fortunate that I worked for such a great company that basically said for me to work as much or as little as possible,” he said. “Honestly, I needed the distraction.”

Keeping a checklist of tasks helped Barry keep going during treatment.

“One task was chemotherapy. The other task was radiation therapy. I got through that, and it wasn't terrible,” he says. “It wasn't pleasant, but it wasn't terrible, especially when you see other people that look so much worse than me.”

An Esophagectomy Before the Holidays

After chemotherapy and radiation, the next task on Barry’s list was surgery. He went to UVA Health in November for a scan and to meet with thoracic surgeon Linda Martin, MD, MPH, at the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center. She scheduled his surgery for Dec. 23.

At first, Barry wasn’t sure about surgery over the holidays.

“I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’”