ECMO as a Bridge to a New Heart – Vincent’s Story

Vincent Zame is no stranger to the cardiologist’s office. “In 2015, I was diagnosed with cardiomegaly (enlarged heart) and hypertension (high blood pressure), and then it progressively got worse," he explains.

Over time, his heart issues got worse. By 2024, his situation had become serious. Vincent was having "blackouts" caused by a type of irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) called ventricular tachycardia. The arrhythmia was happening so often that the condition is known as a V-tach storm or VT storm.

“The doctors made me understand that given the frequency of the V-tach that I was having, they were considering a heart transplant,” he recalls. While waiting for his new heart, Vincent needed extra support. That’s where a special tool called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) comes in.

“What that means is, we use a machine to pump the blood through the body to support the heart and the lungs,” explains Jared Beller, MD, a heart surgeon at UVA Health. “We reserve using ECMO usually when it's the last resort that patients have. So, only for the sickest patients that we have in the hospital.”

Here, Vincent discusses his ECMO experience. "If anybody would have to go through ECMO at UVA Health, I would say rest assured. You do not have to be afraid of anything," Vincent remarks. "Just take it one day at a time."

What is ECMO?

ECMO is a type of life-support machine. It’s a powerful "helper" that does the work of your heart and lungs so they can rest.

You might need ECMO if you have a condition that causes your:

Lungs to have trouble putting enough oxygen into your blood

Lungs to have trouble removing enough carbon dioxide from your blood

Heart to have trouble pumping enough blood around your body

Doctors often call ECMO a "bridge." It isn't a cure for a disease, but it buys doctors time to treat the main problem. “If there's a short-term injury to the heart or lungs that we expect to recover, we can use it for that purpose. But if it's something that ultimately won't recover, such as if someone has longstanding heart or lung failure, we can use it as a bridge to either a heart or a lung transplant.”

In Vincent’s case, it kept his body stable while he was waiting for his heart transplant. “Prior to the heart transplant, I was having a V-tach storm and that was when... I don't remember what they did. I remember passing out in the ward and then the next moment they were wheeling me to the ICU,” explains Vincent.

“The function of the heart, the ECMO machine took over. So I wasn't feeling any of that anxiety, the fear, and all of that. I was perfect, I was talking to everybody,” he recalls. “So I was normal. I felt much, much, much better when I was on the ECMO before they did the heart transplant.”