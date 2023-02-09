How To Eat Healthy Without Cooking

Salads: Just Assemble & Eat

Salads add another way to eat healthy without cooking. You just need:

Salad greens

Any combination of vegetables

Protein, like tofu, chicken, canned chickpeas, or hard-boiled eggs

Any nuts or seeds you like

Light dressing

One of my favorites:

Spinach

Chicken from a store-bought rotisserie chicken

Goat cheese

Walnuts

Light raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Wraps: More Than Another Boring Sandwich

A wrap is another way to mix things up and eat healthy without cooking. Just get:

Whole-grain wraps

Fresh veggies

Protein, like beans or precooked poultry

Guacamole, hummus, light dressing, or sauce

An easy one I like:

Wrap

Romaine lettuce

Chicken

Parmesean cheese

Light Caesar dressing

Find a Few Easy Things to Cook

I know. This is supposed to be "eat healthy without cooking." But hear me out. You can round things out by picking a few quick, easy meals you don't mind cooking. And they can be budget-friendly, too.

One of mine is scrambled eggs, wheat toast, and a side of fruit. Another is oatmeal. I cook it in the microwave and add:

Bananas

Walnuts

A little salt

Drizzle of honey

Stock Up on These Things

One key to eat healthy without cooking is to stock up on easy-to-grab healthy foods:

Hummus

Wheat crackers

Fruits and veggies (Frozen and canned still provide good nutrition)

Rotisserie chicken

Canned beans

Whole grains (you can get these precooked)

Oatmeal

Greek yogurt

Nut butters

Nuts and seeds

Light dressings and sauces

Bottom Line: Don't Make Yourself Cook If You Hate It

I felt a lot of relief when I quit trying to force myself to get into cooking. I've accepted that I don't want to and I can still eat healthy without cooking. Eating this way gives me more time and energy for other healthy habits, like spending as much time at the gym as I want and taking time for self-care and stress relief.