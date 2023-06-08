Dry Needling Therapy: Does It Work?

Someone sticking a needle in your muscle and wiggling it around sound fun? It didn’t to me either. But, at least for me, a physical therapy technique trigger point dry needling is worth a little discomfort.

Curious about trying it? Read on to learn more about dry needling therapy.

What is Dry Needling Therapy?

Dry needling therapy is one of the tools physical therapists use to reduce pain. It loosens up tight spots in your muscles.

When she does dry needling, UVA Health physical therapist Erica Teune, DPT, puts a small needle through your skin and into a taut band of muscle (called a myofascial trigger point). She moves the needle around until the muscle twitches. That “hits the muscle reset button” on tightness, Teune explains.

It’s called “dry,” because there’s no medication in the needle. All the relief comes from releasing the trigger point.