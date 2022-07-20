Disability Discrimination in the Workplace: What You Need to Know About Self-Advocacy

Often, disability discrimination in the workplace happens because of a simple oversight. Just ask Rupa S. Valdez, PhD.

On her first day as an associate professor at UVA, Valdez couldn’t open the bathroom door. It was too heavy. Valdez lives with chronic conditions and she uses a wheelchair. For months, she had to ask coworkers for help every time she went to the restroom.

“It was mortifying,” says Valdez, who is part of UVA’s Disability Studies Initiative. This faculty group studies the social and cultural aspects of disability.

That door now has an automatic opener.

Many employers embrace the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion. But few include disability in their efforts. The result? Disability complaints abound.

In 2021, workers filed more than 22,000 complaints.