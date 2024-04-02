7 Quick Questions With Pediatric Liver Specialist Frank DiPaola

As medical director of the pediatric liver transplant program at UVA Health Children's, Frank DiPaolo, MD, helps children with serious illnesses get a second chance at life. He helps children in need of liver transplants.

A section of the liver can grow into a full, functioning organ. Because of that, liver donation from a living donor is possible. And both the donor and the recipient end up with a healthy liver.

As UVA Health Children’s liver transplant program continues to grow, living donors help make sure children get off the waiting list.

Get To Know a Pediatric Hepatologist

We asked DiPaola our 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Frank DiPaola, MD

I love having an extended connection with kids and families. Our team wants to treat kids and families like they're our own because they deserve that level of care.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

The bond that forms over time with kids and families is really one of the most satisfying parts of our job. Also, seeing kids smile.

3. What’s your biggest fear when you’re a patient?

Not being in control. Not knowing exactly what to expect.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I spend time with my wife, watch movies, read books, and play with our children.

5. Dogs or Cats?

Dogs. I love cats, too, but I'm allergic to them.