Diagnosing and Treating Tremors (Podcast Tuesday)

When people experience tremors, or uncontrollable shaking, they tend to think of Parkinson's disease. But other things can cause this involuntary rhythmic movement, including:

Essential tremor, another condition with fewer symptoms than Parkinson's

Stress

Consuming too much caffeine

In this week's podcast, Matthew Barrett, MD, discusses the causes behind tremors and how doctors diagnose and treat them.

Find out more about deep brain stimulation and other tremor treatments.