Diabetes: Managed Without Medication?

A just-launched study at the UVA School of Medicine is investigating whether patients newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes can safely manage their condition without medication.

The study, which is led by UVA researcher Daniel Cox, PhD, involves a large education component and aims to provide participants with the tools they need to make healthier decisions.

Cox notes that learning better ways to cope with type 2 diabetes will become increasingly important given the rapidly growing numbers of those living with the condition.

Read more about the study.

