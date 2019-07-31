Debunking Delayed Vaccine Schedules

For people with healthy immune systems, there isn’t a clinical reason not to follow the recommended schedule.

As I wrote yesterday, there’s no shortage of information and misinformation about vaccines on the internet. One myth, about the benefits of delayed vaccine schedules, deserved its own post.

There is only one CDC-approved vaccination schedule, but some parents opt to spread vaccines out a bit more. So, why is the recommended schedule the way it is, and does it ever make sense to use delayed vaccine schedules?

The Science Behind the Recommended Vaccine Schedule

The recommended vaccine schedule is based on two things:

1.) When children are likely to be exposed to these infections

2.) When their immune systems are developed enough to safely respond to the vaccine

What Interests Parents About Alternative Vaccine Schedules?

According to John Gazewood, MD, parents get worried about all the shots.

“We try to urge the parents to go ahead and get them done. Many vaccinations have been combined over the years, so with some of these vaccines, we’re able to vaccinate against several diseases with just a single injection, cutting down on the number of shots,” Gazewood explains.

Getting them done on the recommended schedule ensures the child is as protected as possible, and it also means fewer visits for shots in the long run. Plus, according to Gazewood, a child isn’t likely to be any fussier after multiple shots compared to just one.

As we discussed in the Vaccine Myths and Facts post yesterday, the myth that too many vaccines at once can overload a child’s immune system is just that – a myth.

The Risks and Benefits of Delayed Vaccine Schedules

The biggest risk is not protecting a child against a disease they could be exposed to. Another risk: There aren’t any “alternative” vaccination schedules that have been approved for safety and effectiveness.

“If a child comes in for vaccines and they have a high fever, we will not give them the vaccines that day, but other than that, there isn’t a clinical reason to delay a vaccine,” says Gazewood. There are occasionally medical exemptions for children and adults who have compromised immune systems or an allergy to the vaccine. But, for people with healthy immune systems, there isn’t a clinical reason not to follow the recommended schedule.

Check out this infographic for the CDC’s recommended vaccines by age:

Infographic text: Recommended Vaccine Schedule

From newborns to school-age adolescents, vaccines are the best way to prevent potentially harmful diseases that can be serious or deadly.

Newborn (up to 12 months)

Hep B* DTaP* Hib* Polio* Pneumococcal* Rotavirus* Influenza *With multiple boosters throughout the year

Toddler (1 - 3 years)

Chickenpox DTaP Hib MMR Polio Pneumococcal Influenza* Hep A Hep B *Recommended flu vaccine every year

Grade K - 5 (4 - 10 years)

DTaP Polio MMR Chickenpox Influenza* *Recommended flu vaccine every year

Grade 6- 8 (11 - 14 years)

Meningococcal HPV Tdap Influenza* *Recommended flu vaccine every year

Routine Maintenance (15+ years)

Influenza: recommended annually Tdap: recommended every 10 years MMR: possible 2nd dose to ensure total of two doses Varicella: possible 2nd dose to ensure total of two doses HPV: recommended 2 or 3 doses depending on age at initial vaccine Meningococcal: recommended 2nd vaccine at age 16



Vaccine Definitions