A Dangerous Heart Rate & Long Recovery Leads to Enduring Care From a Trusted Specialist

When you have an ongoing medical problem, finding a doctor you trust can mean everything. Having a doctor who knows you, knows your history, and gives you long-term support means less worry. Dealing with illness is hard, but having someone in your corner makes it easier.

That’s the kind of doctor Greg Szafranski found when he met UVA Health heart specialist Andrew E. Darby, MD. Darby helped Greg through a dangerous episode with his heart. Eight years later, Darby continues to support and help Greg with his heart health.

Caught in a ‘VT Storm’

In March 2016, Greg Szafranski knew something was wrong when his implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) shocked him several times. An ICD is a special pacemaker that restores your heart's rhythm using electric shocks when the rhythm gets out of whack (similar to a defibrillator).

“Eight shocks or more, I lost count after 8,” says Greg, smiling. Already no stranger to heart disease, he knew the shocks meant he needed help right away.

He was rushed to the emergency room in Culpeper, Virginia, his home. There, the care team found Greg needed complex care quickly. They airlifted him to UVA Health in Charlottesville. “It was an interesting ride,” chuckles Greg.

Getting His Dangerous Heart Rate Under Control

WHAT IS A DANGEROUS HEART RATE?

Your heart rate measures how many beats you have in a certain amount of time. It's measured in beats per minute (bpm). A dangerous heart rate can be either too fast (tachycardia) or too slow (bradycardia).



A normal range for your heart rate is between 60 and 100 bpm.

That’s when he first became Darby’s patient. “He came in with ventricular tachycardia storm (also called vt storm), which is when patients get a flurry of shocks from their defibrillator,” says Darby. Greg had ventricular tachycardia. His heart was beating dangerously fast and he was in serious trouble.

Darby found Greg also had a heart rhythm problem called atrial fibrillation (afib) that made his heart skip beats. He was facing 2 dangerous problems at the same time.

Greg’s History of Heart Disease Catches Up

Greg, now 73, got his ICD in 2009 to control his afib, the most common type of heart rhythm problem in the U.S. “A virus infection had weakened his heart," Darby explains.

In the emergency room, “there were a team of doctors that came in, and immediately, Dr. Darby seemed very confident,” says Tammy Szafranski, Greg’s wife. “He and the team of doctors talked, and he was drawing on a whiteboard.”

Greg underwent a heart procedure in 2015 called ablation, but it didn’t do the trick. His heart trouble reared its head again in the next year when he got the vt storm that landed him at UVA Health.