The Daily Stretch: 8 Exercises to Keep You Limber as You Age

I come from a long line of spry women who have stayed active and mobile into old age. Both my grandmother and my mother held firm beliefs in a daily stretch, religiously performing a set of exercises that no giggles from me could discourage.

Since hitting 40, my joints and muscles get tight quicker and, after exertion, hurt longer. So, following in the steps of my ancestors, I sought advice from David Hryvniak, DO, a physical medicine doctor who works with athletes in the Runner’s Clinic here at UVA.

In these short clips, Hryvniak shows me a series of basic stretches. My mother and grandmother were right: Regular stretching can help keep you limber and prevent injuries that occur from being too sedentary or from exercise.

About These Stretches

This daily stretch routine can:

Improve range of motion and function, help prevent injuries and ease pain to your musculoskeletal system

Be performed daily or biweekly, holding each position for 30-40 seconds

Warm you up before elliptical, running or swimming exercises

Work well after exercise, when muscles are warm and ready to be stretched

The Daily Stretch Routine

Neck Stretch