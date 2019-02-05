Daily Aspirin Isn’t For Everyone

You may have heard that a daily aspirin can decrease your risk for heart attack and stroke. But aspirin therapy may not be right for everyone.

The Risks of Daily Aspirin

In fact, aspirin can increase your risk for other health problems, especially if you’re allergic or have a condition that puts you at higher risk for complications like gastrointestinal bleeding. In this video, cardiologist Brandy Patterson, MD, explains who should and who shouldn't make aspirin therapy part of their daily routine. Watch to learn more.

