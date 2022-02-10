UVA Health Covid Update: The Bottom Line for February 10, 2022

COVID at UVA Health: By the Numbers

84 patients hospitalized at UVA Health with COVID-19, including 9 children

See Virginia-wide stats from the Virginia Department of Health

Small Dip in Cases, But New BA.2 Subvariant Brings Uncertainty

When will the current surge end? That's the question on everyone's minds.

The good news: We're seeing a small decrease in the number of local cases and hospitalizations at UVA Health.