Skip to main content
Healthy Balance

UVA Health Covid Update: The Bottom Line for February 10, 2022

by Megan E. Davis

weekly covid update from uva health

COVID at UVA Health: By the Numbers

Small Dip in Cases, But New BA.2 Subvariant Brings Uncertainty

When will the current surge end? That's the question on everyone's minds.

The good news: We're seeing a small decrease in the number of local cases and hospitalizations at UVA Health.

Get Vaccinated or Boosted

Your best protection against being hospitalized with COVID is getting the vaccine or booster.

Subscribe to Healthy Balance

Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.

Article Topics

Related Articles