UVA Health Covid Update: The Bottom Line for February 10, 2022

COVID at UVA Health: By the Numbers
- 84 patients hospitalized at UVA Health with COVID-19, including 9 children
- See Virginia-wide stats from the Virginia Department of Health
Small Dip in Cases, But New BA.2 Subvariant Brings Uncertainty
When will the current surge end? That's the question on everyone's minds.
The good news: We're seeing a small decrease in the number of local cases and hospitalizations at UVA Health.
Get Vaccinated or Boosted
Your best protection against being hospitalized with COVID is getting the vaccine or booster.
