Podcast Tuesday: Faster Recovery After Colorectal Surgery [AUDIO]

Patients who undergo colorectal surgery, used to treat colon, anal or rectal cancer, often must spend several days in the hospital to recover. During this time, they’re in pain and unable to eat until their bowel function returns.

But a new recovery program at UVA is getting patients home an average of two days faster. Care teams:

Help patients move around, which stimulates the bowels

Offer patients soft food sooner

Avoid pain medications that slow down bowel function

Make sure patients know what to expect, so they feel involved in their care

Listen to colorectal surgeon Traci Hedrick, MD, explain the new process.