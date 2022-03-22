Colonoscopy Prep: How to Handle the Drink

You won't remember having a colonoscopy. But you'll likely remember the colonoscopy prep drink.

Preparing for a colonoscopy typically involves drinking a substance that will clear your bowels by giving you diarrhea. Most people who've had a colonoscopy have nothing good to say about that drink.

“Mine had a pineapple taste,” says UVA Cancer Center director Thomas Loughran, MD. “I don’t like pineapples anymore.”