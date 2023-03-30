Are You Part of the 90% Who Don't Know They Have Chronic Kidney Disease?
Chronic kidney disease is serious business. It can lead to a heart attack or stroke. Or kidney failure, which means needing dialysis or a kidney transplant to live. The right treatment can help prevent these serious outcomes.
Kidney disease is really common. About 1 in 7 adults has it. But the scary thing is: 90% of people with chronic kidney disease don't know they have it, says Mark Okusa, MD, a nephrologist (kidney doctor) at UVA Health.
Few Early Signs, Testing Is Key
How are so many people walking around with kidney disease and don't know it? Many don't feel sick or notice symptoms until their disease is at an advanced stage. At that point, they're at risk for serious complications.
At Risk for Chronic Kidney Disease?
A simple blood and urine test can help you catch it early before you have serious complications. Talk with your doctor about screening or find a UVA Health doctor near you if you don't have one.
