Chronic Illness Life Hacks: 5 Tricks to Make Life Easier

For me, a good hair day is essential to my overall well-being. But amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) — a chronic illness I’ve lived with for over a decade — has taken a toll on my arms and hands, causing severe weakness and dexterity problems. And made doing my hair challenging.

The most important part of styling my hair is the finishing touch: hairspray. It gives the illusion of volume and swagger to my straight, baby-fine locks. Imagine my dismay several years ago when my fingers got too weak to press the nozzle on a hairspray can.

A friend suggested attaching an aerosol trigger handle to the hairspray can. They sell them at hardware stores to use with cans of spray paint. It helped me squeeze the trigger with my whole hand instead of one finger. This chronic illness life hack did the trick. I also felt empowered. I retained the independence to do my own hair.

Living With a Degenerative Chronic Illness

I know I’m not alone in experiencing the frustration of declining function caused by a degenerative illness. As they progress, these chronic illnesses — ALS, multiple sclerosis (MS), Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, and arthritis — can lead to: