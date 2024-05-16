What Can We Learn from Christie Brinkley’s Basal Cell Cancer? 3 Key Steps to Take Now

Christie Brinkley’s Basal Cell Cancer Teaches Us 3 Key Things

Millions of people get basal cell carcinoma each year. It's the most common skin cancer. It's not surprising that a celebrity would have it, too. And when it’s a gorgeous model like Christie Brinkley, the reminder is clear that we are all susceptible.

It’s easy to ignore daily skin cancer prevention. Putting on daily sunscreen takes effort that may not seem worth it. But if someone who is the picture of health and beauty got skin cancer, all of us should pay attention.

#1 Pay Attention to Your Skin

How did Christie Brinkley find out she had basal cell carcinoma? She noticed a new bump on her skin when applying makeup.

Everyone's skin has bumps, moles, pimples, and other harmless features. Some of these are in places you don’t see or touch often. But as Brinkley’s story shows, watching and monitoring your skin is just one of those things you can’t outsource.

The lesson? Don’t ignore your body’s landscape.

What you can do: Put a time on your calendar to perform your own skin scan. You can do it at the same time as a monthly breast self-exam. Think of it as part of a self-care focus that can save your life.

Not sure what to look for? Learn about signs of skin cancer.

#2 Have a Doctor Look at New Bumps & Moles

Brinkley only found out she had basal cell carcinoma by asking her kid’s doctor to take a quick look.