Cholesterol: Let’s Talk Numbers

Did you know one-third of Americans have elevated cholesterol, and many don’t even realize it?

There are no symptoms for high cholesterol, but potentially serious consequences. That’s why it’s important to know your cholesterol numbers.

That’s why it’s important to know your numbers: Your cholesterol, triglycerides and blood pressure.

We have information that can help:

Don't know your cholesterol levels? Getting to know your numbers is easy.