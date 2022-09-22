7 Quick Questions With Children's Digestive Health Specialist Sana Syed

Sana Syed, MD, MSCR, MSDS, is a UVA Children's pediatrician specializing in treating kids with digestive health issues (gastroenterologist) and conditions affecting the liver, gallbladder, and pancreas (hepatologist). She helps children dealing with celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, poor weight gain, and various liver conditions.

She is also involved in research to better understand and treat digestive health conditions in children.

MEET A CHARLOTTESVILLE-BASED PEDIATRIC GASTROENTEROLOGIST

We asked Syed to answer our 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Sana Syed, MD, MSCR, MSDS

I think the biggest power of being a clinician is that you get to be told these really private, confidential stories by patients. That's a lot of trust they're putting in us. And I think for us to have invested so many years, myself and many of my colleagues, the entire point of that interaction is to share our knowledge in a way that our patients can understand that we're deserving of the trust they've placed in us.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

I love kids — love hanging out with them. I love the research part and the clinical part, but, when I go see patients, I just love kids. They're fun!

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?