A Child Abuse Pediatrician Shares Ways Anyone Can Help Prevent Child Abuse

With very few exceptions, no one has ever had a child with the intention of abusing them. And yet 1 in 7 people experience child abuse. It’s a massive problem with tragic outcomes. Every day in the U.S., 4-5 children die from abuse and neglect. Despite the number of children affected, pediatricians who specialize in child abuse are rare. In Virginia, there are 3.

Jennifer Andrews, DO, is 1 of those 3. Child abuse pediatricians look for signs of abuse in forensic exams, consult with doctors who want a second opinion, and also help advocate for ways to prevent child abuse. In addition to working at UVA Health Children’s, she also works for the Foothills Child Advocacy Center.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and prevention, not simply awareness, is the goal. The symbol for the month, pinwheels, is meant to represent the whimsy and simple pleasures of childhood, which everyone deserves. But what people deserve and what they get are often miles apart. So, I asked Andrews what could be done to help secure this idyllic childhood for more kids.

After talking to her, I realized how much prevention is on all of us. Some job positions have additional opportunities to spot abuse. These jobs include:

Pediatricians

Teachers

Child caregivers

But for true prevention, the entire community needs to be involved.

For most of us, it won’t be a full-time career (though for Andrews and other child advocacy workers it definitely is). But we all can help prevent child abuse. And when it’s prevented, we all benefit.

Understanding Child Abuse

Child abuse is a hard problem to wrap your head around. The scale is massive. But we often don’t see it. Sometimes medical professionals pick up on abuse. But child abuse doesn’t always leave physical marks and many cases go unnoticed. Andrews says she wishes people understood how common child abuse is. And how long it stays with people.

Long-Term Effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are traumatic events that happen during childhood. They include things like the death of a loved one, seeing violence, or an important need going unmet. People with more ACEs are at increased risk of:

Depression

Mental illness

Substance abuse

Cancer

Heart disease

Obesity

Diabetes

According to the CDC, if we ended childhood abuse, we could potentially prevent over 21 million cases of depression.

“You can’t completely prevent adverse events or traumatic ones,” Andrew says. “And some can actually be beneficial by helping a child develop resilience and character.”

So, what’s the difference between a traumatic childhood experience that contributes to (or leads to) diabetes and one that develops character? Having a support network and resources to help children process these events safely.

When a child loses a beloved pet, sadness and trauma are unavoidable. But having support through a natural and healthy grieving process can help prevent long-term harm.

How Do We Prevent Child Abuse?

Preventing child abuse is obviously the ideal solution. Treating it after the fact is possible but can’t erase the hurt.

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of ways that each of us can help prevent child abuse in our community.

Be Kind & Supportive — To Everyone

This advice from Andrews takes me by surprise because it almost seems too simple. “Just be kind,” she says. “Try to be a nice person to those around you. Be supportive to people with young kids.” While everyone needs support, often people with young children are experiencing additional stressors.

Abuse often occurs when stress factors outweigh support and internal resources. There are two sides to this equation, and you can help with both.

Don’t add to someone’s stress pile. From cutting in line to acting overly frustrated about minor inconveniences, it’s easy to add to someone else’s stress pile. Remembering that the people in your community are doing their best can be hard. But choosing kindness can ease instead of create stress for others.

Offer support to the people around you. Especially those with children. That can look like offering to help cut the grass, or just being a person to talk to.

Normalize Childhood Milestones

One of the things that adds stress for parents is unrealistic expectations for their child’s behavior. Parents start to feel as though they’re not pushing their child hard enough. Or think that the behavior they’re seeing is a result of something they’re doing wrong. So, they do the opposite. If you think your permissive parenting is what’s causing your 9-month-old to throw food on the floor, you might lean too far into discipline.

When you know all 9-month-olds throw their food, you might accept it.

When you realize a 9-month-old throwing food is really them discovering gravity (what a concept!) and having fun, you might get excited about it.