Congenital Heart Disease: Tips for Parents — From a Parent Who’s Been There

Ashley Havens remembers the shock of learning her baby would be born with congenital heart disease (CHD).

“Our minds raced; our hearts dropped,” she says.

At 5 months old, Lainey underwent surgery for two congenital heart defects at UVA Children’s Heart Center. Congenital heart surgeon James Gangemi, MD, successfully repaired her atrial and ventricular septal defects, two holes in the walls between her heart chambers.

Now 5 years old, Lainey is healthy. She and her family have come out on the other side of her health crisis.

What a Mom Learned & Wished She’d Known Sooner

Based on her own experience, Havens shares tips for parents whose baby is born with congenital heart disease.

Overcome the Hardest Part: Fear of the Unknown

“When you live in the dark cloud that hovers over a CHD diagnosis, it’s hard to see anything else,” Havens says.

But you have to fight your fear. “It is easy to get consumed by the overwhelming worry of not knowing how things will work out or what the future will look like. You have to find hope and hold onto it,” she says.

Don’t Face This Alone

“Fear sets in and tries to isolate you,” Havens says. “I wish I would have realized sooner that I was not the first mother to have to go through this with my child (because that’s what it felt like at the time) and that I could learn from other families’ experiences.”