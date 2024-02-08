The Most Common Birth Defect: CHD Awareness Week

Congenital heart defect awareness week is February 7-14. In that week (and every week), 705 babies will be born in the United States with a congenital heart defect (CHD). A CHD is a heart problem that’s present at birth. It happens to 1 out of every 100 newborns. That’s about 40,000 babies every year, just in the United States. CHD is the most common birth defect.

Almost all of us know someone affected by CHD. But not everyone knows the facts.

This awareness week, let’s start with information.

What Everyone Should Know About CHD

Here are the 5 facts that everyone should know about congenital heart defects, and how they affect people.

1. CHD Is Lifelong

When you say congenital heart defect, most people think of a newborn. But as those babies grow into children and adults, they still need care for their CHD. CHDs are lifelong conditions that need ongoing monitoring and treatment. That’s why UVA Health offers a CHD clinic for adults. We treat patients of all ages with CHD.

2. It Can Happen to Anyone

Some CHDs run in families. But most happen in families with no history or risk factors. About 15% of CHDs have a genetic link. So if someone in your family has had a CHD, you should look into genetic counseling and testing.

3. We Don’t Always Know Someone Has a CHD When They’re Born

Fortunately, with improving technology, we’ve gotten much better at catching CHDs. But in some cases, people reach adulthood without knowing they have a CHD. In fact, CHDs remain the leading cause of unexpected adult heart deaths for people under age 35.

4. It Impacts More Than Your Heart

Congenital heart defects can affect more than just the heart. When other organs are affected, you can get complications like hearing loss or trouble breathing. Many children with CHDs also may have developmental disabilities or delays.

5. It’s Worldwide

Even though a lot of our focus during CHD week is on the United States, CHDs happen everywhere. That makes it a huge issue in terms of health equity.