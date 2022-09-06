When Chemo Doesn’t Work: How CAR T-Cell Therapy Made Colin's Cancer Vanish

COLIN SEAMAN: Hi, my name is Colin. And I'm eight, almost nine. I'm in third grade.

CHRIS SEAMAN: He is passionate. Pokemon or chess or board games, or soccer in the backyard. He's all in. He's really just a neat, curious kid. You know, I think the first symptom we noticed was actually in early fall 2018. He started complaining about having pain. I took him in to UVA Northridge to see his pediatrician. And still couldn't identify what exactly it was. They took a blood test. And then I got a phone call, which had the news that every parent dreads that your child has cancer. And you've got to take him to the emergency room today.

DANIEL "TREY" LEE, MD: Colin was diagnosed with Philadelphia chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which is a very high risk type of leukemia.

ALLISON LYONS, MD: But you feel really lost and bewildered at the very beginning. He was in so much pain. They had to put him on a pain pump. And he couldn't walk at all. He was five at the time. The first two years was not a walk in the park. He ended up with some severe reactions to some of his chemotherapy. So he ended up spending about 120 days in the hospital just due to all of his complications. And so he finally finished treatment in October of 2020.

DANIEL "TREY" LEE, MD: You know, he went into remission with his upfront chemotherapy and treatment. But soon after his leukemia came back. And because it came back so quickly, we knew that it was going to be really aggressive.

ALLISON LYONS, MD: Hearing that he relapsed, you just thought it wasn't fair. And it was just devastating. Because you're just so afraid of him having all those complications again.

DANIEL "TREY" LEE, MD: We were fortunate to have available here at University of Virginia a clinical trial of a CAR T-cell therapy that would attack his leukemia. But we had to make it. And this is done in a really specialized center. It can't be done everywhere. But fortunately, UVA is one of those places where we can do it. We infuse Colin with his superhero T-cells, like I like to call them. And they're all attacking his leukemia.

CHRIS SEAMAN: And it really was miraculous how well it worked. They tested him afterwards. And he was in complete remission, again, with no evidence of leukemia.

DANIEL "TREY" LEE, MD: Compared to his chemotherapy experience that he had had before, that was really incredibly toxic, this was a walk in the park for him. And even better, it got rid of his leukemia. So right now, Colin is doing fantastic.

ALLISON LYONS, MD: Dr. Lee really knows us as a family. He provides amazing care to Colin.

CHRIS SEAMAN: It's amazing to be able to come back home and play soccer in the backyard and play tee ball. And if you just saw Colin, you wouldn't know what he's gone through the past three and a half years. We're so deeply grateful for all the treatment he's gotten that has allowed him to be more like a normal kid again.