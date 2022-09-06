Skip to main content
When Chemo Doesn’t Work: How CAR T-Cell Therapy Made Colin's Cancer Vanish

by Nate Braeuer

Colin Seaman and family

“It was devastating,” Allison Lyons, MD, remembers about hearing her 8-year-old son’s leukemia was back. “It wasn't fair. You're just so afraid of him having all those complications again.”

Two years of chemo treatment had been difficult for Colin Seaman, diagnosed with a high-risk leukemia at 5 years old. He suffered gastrointestinal bleeds, pancreatitis, and C. difficile colitis.

Child with Leukemia Turns to CAR T-Cell Therapy

