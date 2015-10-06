Car Seat Safety (Podcast Tuesday)

Some of my favorite memories involve riding around in my dad's red Honda, listening to the Beatles and Fleetwood Mac. I was a tiny little girl — literally not even on the growth charts at one point — but as far back as I can remember, I sat in the passenger seat next to Dad, with the shoulder belt pushed behind my back so it wouldn't dig into my neck.

Thank goodness nothing ever happened. But those times are long gone. Today, we know kids are safer if they stay in a booster seat until they're at least 80 pounds and 58 inches tall.

In this week's podcast, UVA Children's Hospital injury prevention specialist Diamond Walton answers common car seat safety questions, including: