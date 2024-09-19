Out of the Archives: Revisiting Cancer's Backstory

OUT OF THE ARCHIVES - a series of our editors' old favorites!

WHY I CHOSE THIS MONTH'S PICK

I've always been a history buff, so the timeline we made back in 2015 to show the history of cancer definitely sparks my interest. I remember watching Terms of Endearment back in the 80s. In the party scene, no one wants to say the word "cancer" out loud. Social stigma around cancer has definitely changed, just in my lifetime.

Compared to the fast-paced developments in cancer treatments, however, the social shifts are nothing. Since we first published the 2015 timeline, we've witnessed an abundance of advancements and discoveries in cancer treatment. New immunotherapies arrived, including CAR T-cell therapy. Epigenetics research has blossomed. And as machine-learning and AI have taken off, so has the ability to crunch data and deliver insights that magnify new routes for treatment exploration.

A History of Hope

Some of the headlines in the last decade include increased understanding about obesity's relationship to cancer, as well as the significant role alcohol plays in causing cancer. Colon cancer screenings have improved and started earlier. We've learned how to address the challenge of breast density in mammograms. And the push to expand clinical trials to include more women and people of color has meant the promise of improved, effective healthcare for more people than ever.

A Decade of Cancer Developments at UVA Health

The research at UVA Health has definitely proved fruitful. In 2021, UVA Cancer Center was the first cancer center in the state to earn the distinguished designation of "comprehensive."

In the last 10 years, we've discovered the cells responsible for glioblastoma, uncovered new interventions for breast cancer, and identified factors responsible for prostate cancer. We also:

UVA Cancer Center has also spearheaded efforts to bring cancer prevention and screenings to underserved, rural areas of Virginia and to address inequities in cancer healthcare.

What Happens Next?

Looking forward, I can't help but think we'll see even more amazing developments in cancer treatment. I'll be watching the work of the Paul and Diane Manning Biotechnology Institute, which promises to have a transformative impact on cancer care, and other diseases.

Out of the Archives: Cancer's Timeline

View the whole history of cancer timeline.