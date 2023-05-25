Can the Keto Diet Improve Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms?

Unfortunately, symptoms worsen the longer patients go without a correct diagnosis and treatment. With all brain-related conditions, “time is brain.” Once damage is caused, it’s likely permanent.

Most people don’t get diagnosed with MS until their 20-30s, but MS in kids is a growing concern. Actor and activist Selma Blair has spoken publicly about her symptoms at age 10. Her diagnosis took 20 years.

Tricky to diagnose, trickier to treat, MS is a challenging condition. Most autoimmune disorders take roughly 4 years and 6 doctors to diagnose.

Once diagnosed, finding a treatment that works is another hurdle. Many treatments come with side effects. While they're usually mild, in some patients they can lower quality of life.

Often, treatments focus on symptom management, which can feel like a game of whack-a-mole. As soon as one symptom is relieved, another pops up.

Treating MS With Diet

The idea of using diet to control MS symptoms isn’t new. Doctors frequently recommend diet changes to cope with chronic illness. Often adding the right diet helps add missing vitamins or healthy fats. Likewise, removing ingredients linked to intolerances can give the body one less thing to fight.

While diet improves many conditions, when it comes to MS, nothing has really worked. Dairy-free, vegan, and gluten-free diets have all produced mixed results.

But what about using a diet that’s proven to work with epilepsy?

Keto’s Origins

Even though people like me hadn’t heard of keto until recently, the term "ketogenic diet" was first used in 1921. The name comes from the term “ketosis.” In ketosis, the body burns fat instead of carbs for energy. This lowers blood sugar and insulin. It also turns fat into liver ketones, which can supply energy to the brain.

Since the mid-1990s, specialists have used keto to treat childhood epilepsy. With great success. Though we don’t exactly know how ketosis reduces seizures, it works.

Because of how successful it’s been at treating epilepsy, keto’s been studied as a possible treatment for many brain disorders. Some of these include Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), neurotrauma, Parkinson’s disease, and some sleep disorders.

And now, multiple sclerosis.