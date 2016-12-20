Skip to main content
Healthy Balance

Breast Cancer Screening: The Latest Info & Research

by Megan Munkacsy

breast cancer screening

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in American women, behind skin cancer. David Brenin, MD, who is co-director of both the UVA Breast Care Program and the High-Risk Breast and Ovarian Cancer Clinic, says not enough women are getting mammograms. And a recent survey of Virginia women found that just one in eight were aware that breast density is a risk factor for cancer.

In this week's podcast, Brenin discusses breast cancer screening, including:

  • When women should get their first mammogram — and when they might consider reducing how often they get them
  • When to consider other kinds of imaging, such as tomosynthesis (3D mammography) or ultrasound
  • Family history and genetic testing for the BRCA1 and 2 mutations
  • Treatments, including lumpectomies and mastectomies

Listen to the podcast:

Article Topics

Related Articles