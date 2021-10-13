Breast Cancer in Men: What You Should Know

You might not think of yourself as having breasts. But everyone has breast tissue. That means everyone can get breast cancer. It doesn't matter your sex or gender.

With pink ribbons everywhere, you may feel left out or even embarrassed when it comes to dealing with breast cancer. If you're a transgender man who's had top surgery, you might think you don't have to worry about breast issues anymore.

Whatever your background, if you identify as male, you can't ignore your breast cancer risk.

Breast Cancer in Men: The Basics

Male breast cancer is rare. Still, about 2,550 new cases occur every year, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). Aging is one of the main risk factors. The average age of a male breast cancer diagnosis is 72.

Genetics also play a role. Someone with a family member, male or female, who has had breast cancer is at a higher risk. Men can inherit the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene, also called the breast cancer gene. Other risk factors include excessive alcohol consumption and obesity.

Everyone Has Some Breast Tissue

Men have breast tissue. Everyone does. Men also have ducts (the areas that carry milk to the nipple) and sometimes lobules, but they don’t function. Breast cancer can develop in the ducts or the lobules. It can also enter the lymphatic system and spread to other parts of the body.

Even if you've had a surgery to remove breast tissue before, you still carry some risk.

What Men Should Look For

According to the ACS, a lump is the most common symptom, but it’s not the only one. Also look for:

Discharge from the nipple

Redness of the skin around the nipple

The nipple turning inward

Men Can Get Mammograms, Too

If you notice any changes to the nipple or feel a lump, it’s best to have it checked out by a doctor. You may undergo tests to find out more information, starting with a mammogram.

Yep, men can get mammograms, too. And trans men definitely should get them on a routine basis.

A mammogram is an imaging test in which your breast tissue is pressed between two plates. This can be challenging for men and a bit uncomfortable. You may have an ultrasound on your chest to confirm any findings as well.

Finally, a biopsy will confirm a diagnosis of breast cancer. A biopsy surgically removes tissue from the lump or chest and tests it in a lab to look for cancer cells.

Trans Men & Mammograms

Past experiences might make you wary of seeking the screenings you need. But as a transgender man, you still need to get mammograms. At UVA Health, we strive to make your experience getting a mammogram affirming and inclusive. Learn more about our transgender healthcare.

Treating Male Breast Cancer

Surgery is usually the most common treatment for breast cancer in men. You may need a mastectomy, which means removing all or some of the breast tissue. This can include removing the nipple. If the cancer has spread beyond the breast tissue, surgery will also remove affected lymph nodes.

You may also have hormone therapy, chemotherapy, radiation, or targeted therapy to kill the cancer cells.