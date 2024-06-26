A Twin Sister’s Quest to Conquer Breast Cancer in Black Women

Black and white women get breast cancer at about the same rate. But the similarities end there. Breast cancer in Black women is far more devastating overall: Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. And Black women under 50 have double the breast cancer death rate of young white women.

As a Black woman and breast cancer survivor, Sheila Boling of Covesville, Virginia, knows these grim facts firsthand.

Her twin sister died at 35 from breast cancer. While devastated to lose her sister — whom she calls her protector — Sheila took this experience to protect her own life. And now as a volunteer, she encourages women like her to make their health a priority.

Read her 6 life-saving tips to protect yourself against breast cancer as a Black woman. And watch how she’s helping conquer cancer in the Black community.