Breast Cancer Awareness Month at UVA

Most people recognize October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. But maybe it should be September in Charlottesville. Every Labor Day weekend, 3,500 women run or walk four miles to raise money for UVA breast cancer prevention services, including mammograms for uninsured and low-income women. Along the way, they hear about life-changing diagnoses and families who lost a loved one to this disease.

