Brain Metastases Symptoms: Warning Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore

Brain metastases — cancers that start somewhere else in the body and spread to the brain — are far more common than cancers that begin in the brain.
Part of the reason we see more brain mets? More people today are living longer with cancer because of effective treatments. And because people are living longer, there’s more time for cancer to spread to their brains.
Brain Metastases Symptoms
When cancer spreads (metastasizes) to the brain, it can cause distressing symptoms. Often, the symptoms arise because the growths put increased pressure on your brain. Just like with any cancer, symptoms depend on:
- The location of the growths
- How big they are
- How many there are
You may develop brain metastases and experience symptoms after a cancer diagnosis. That’s most common. Or brain mets symptoms may be your first sign of any cancer, explains UVA Health neuro-oncologist Camilo Fadul, MD.
Brain metastases symptoms to watch for include:
- Headaches, especially new headaches or ones that are worse in the morning or when you move
- Nausea or vomiting, which is often worse in the morning, along with headaches
- Memory problems, including confusion and trouble concentrating
- Weakness in the arms or legs, which can affect one or both sides of your body
- Difficulty talking, including slurred speech and problems finding words
- Changes in personality, such as mood swings, irritability, or depression
- Vision changes, including blurred vision and loss of sight
- Seizures, with episodes of uncontrollable muscle jerking, tingling, or staring spells
“Occasionally, brain metastases symptoms occur suddenly, like with a stroke, due to bleeding from these tumors in the brain,” Fadul says.
The 5 Cancers Most Likely to Spread to the Brain
