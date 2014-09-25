A Terminal Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Diagnosis [VIDEO]

Luck was not on Jim Bryant’s side.

He was diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma, a rare blood cancer that accounts for only about five percent of non-Hodgkin lymphomas. Although mantle cell lymphoma is most common in men over 60, and Bryant fell into that category, he was still told he only had three to five years to live.

But five years later, Bryant is still going strong, thanks to the treatments he is receiving at UVA Cancer Center.

September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month. Over the next few weeks, we’ll introduce you to Jim and other patients who have been diagnosed with blood cancers, which include leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

Watch Jim’s story:

