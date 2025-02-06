Bird Flu FAQs: Everything You Wish You Didn’t Need to Know About Bird Flu

If you’re reading headlines about bird flu and wondering what to do, you’re not alone. The gradual increase in cases has everyone concerned about the pandemic potential of this virus. But Patrick Jackson, MD, an infectious disease expert at UVA Health, doesn’t think there’s much for the average citizen to worry about, yet.

Is Bird Flu in Virginia?

Yes. The Richmond Zoo announced that 2 of its cranes passed away due to the H5N1 bird flu.



This isn’t a surprise to Jackson. “We’ve known for a long time that H5N1 influenza in its current strain is widely distributed,” he says. Ultimately, the loss of the cranes is something that’s a sad but predictable consequence for animals who have contact with wild flocks.

Where Did Bird Flu Come From?

Bird flu was first described in 1878. It was described as a “fowl plague.” But in 1981, we started calling it the bird flu.



Bird flu is actually a kind of influenza A, like the swine flu. These viruses can cross species.

Are People Able to Get Bird Flu?

Yes. The first bird-to-human transmission occurred in 1997. The first case in the United States happened in April of 2022.

In 2024, 67 people in the United States were diagnosed with bird flu. 1 person in Louisiana died.

What Are the Symptoms of Bird Flu?

Bird flu has pretty standard flu-like symptoms:

Fever

Fatigue

Cough

Muscle aches

Sore throat

Pink eye

But bird flu is particularly concerning when severe symptoms happen. These don’t occur in all cases. When they do happen, they include: