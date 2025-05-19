Biden’s Prostate Cancer: Here’s How it Could Have Been Missed

The news broke yesterday: Former President Joe Biden has prostate cancer. Kirsten Greene, MD, an expert in prostate cancer at UVA Health, says her friends and family have been calling and texting her all night. “Everyone wants to know, 'What does it mean?' 'How did this happen?' 'How long will he live?” she says.

Kirsten Greene, MD, is a leading expert in robotic surgery for prostate cancer, the Associate Chief Medical Officer at UVA Health, and a pioneer in her field.

Greene, too, has questions. How could Biden, 82, just a year out of office, have an aggressive, metastatic form of prostate cancer? Yes, prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men: 1 in 8 men will have it during their lifetime. But these days, most prostate cancer gets caught 10 to 15 years before any kind of symptoms start. How could this have been missed?

Greene has two theories on what might have led to Biden's prostate cancer going unnoticed.

Theory #1: Biden Stopped Getting Screenings at the Recommended Age

According to Greene, “Prostate cancer screening usually stops around age 75, following the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommendation. At that point, we engage in shared decision-making with the patient, going over risks and benefits of regular screenings.”

If Biden had a lower-than-concerning PSA level when he was 75 — about 6 or 7 years ago — it would be perfectly reasonable for him to decide with his doctor to stop getting screened. If so, Greene says, “it could be the prostate cancer grew and manifested, unnoticed, over time,” after screenings were stopped.

Theory #2: This Prostate Cancer Flew Under the Screening Radar

The other possibility, Greene says, is extremely uncommon. “He could have been screening, but his PSA levels were below the concerning threshold. It’s very unlikely, but it can happen.”

To understand this scenario, we have to back up a little bit to understand the prostate gland and PSA itself.

What is PSA & How Does it Relate to Cancer?

Prostate cells make prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, as a normal part of their function. It’s normal. This enzyme, or chemical, breaks down other molecules to liquify and clean out sperm after ejaculation.

In the late 1980s, Greene says, researchers discovered that too much of this chemical could point to problems. Urologists started testing men’s blood for high levels of PSA in the 1990s.

What Does a High PSA Mean?

“An elevated PSA — above a threshold of 4.0 — isn’t always cancer,” Greene says. “For instance, men can have larger prostates. A really big prostate makes more PSA.”

Other causes include infection, inflammation, and trauma (like from a biopsy). All of these can “cause cell turnover or cell disruption, making little prostate cells burst,” she says. This floods your bloodstream with PSA.

Cancer cells usually do this, too, making the PSA test an effective way to screen for prostate cancer.

Which takes us back to Greene’s 2nd theory. If cancer causes high PSA levels, and Biden was still getting PSA tests, how could his doctors have missed his cancer?

The Prostate Cells That Lose Their Memory

Greene explains. “While most prostate cancer results in high PSA levels, some cancers are so aggressive that the abnormal prostate cells forget how to make PSA altogether. His PSA might not have been high at all.” She notes that neuroendocrine prostate cancer also causes cells to lose the ability to make PSA.

“So this is the caveat,” Greene says. “The PSA is not a perfect test.”

Still, this kind of aggressive prostate cancer remains very uncommon. PSA screenings catch most prostate cancers and save lives.

Whatever the reason for this late diagnosis, “it’s so sad and unfortunate that he was caught at this point in time,” Greene says, expressing a sentiment we’re seeing across the news.

How Bad is Biden’s Prostate Cancer?

We know 3 things from these first headlines. Biden’s prostate cancer:

Has a Gleason score of 9

Expanded into his bones, or metastasized

Is hormone-sensitive

What do these things tell us about his diagnosis?

Gleason Score

Doctors use the Gleason grading system to assign a number to sample prostate cells that they’ve removed (biopsied). The number reflects how much the cancer cells vary from the healthy cells. A higher number means a bigger difference between the cancer and the noncancer cells. The bigger the difference, the faster the cancer will grow.

A slow-growing and nonthreatening prostate cancer will earn a Gleason score of 6, the lowest possible. The fastest-growing and most dangerous cancer gets the highest possible grade of 10. Biden’s Gleason score is a 9, making it just one point shy of being the worst.

Metastatic

When cancer is called metastatic, it means the cancer cells that started in one organ or tissue have spread out to other parts of the body. Metastatic cancer is usually harder to treat for a number of reasons.

“Bone and lymph nodes are the most common places for prostate cancer to spread,” Greene says.