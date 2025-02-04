Better Heart Care By Focusing on You: Stories From the Women’s Heart Health Program

Heart disease in women isn’t the same as it is in men. Women often don’t have the same symptoms. And, their risks for it can be different. This can lead to missed or delayed diagnoses, making heart disease in women even more dangerous.

That’s why it’s so important for women to get heart care focused on your specific needs. And UVA Health’s Women’s Heart Health Care program does just that.

Focused Care for Women's Heart Health

This specialty service, led by Patricia Rodriguez Lozano, MD, brings personalized care aiming to:

Prevent heart disease in women

Find it and treat it as early as possible

Educate you and your community about women’s heart health

Two Stories of Compassionate Care

Here, we share the stories of 2 women who got needed care from Dr. Rodriguez Lozano and her team in the Women’s Heart Health Care program.

Long Road to a Tricky Diagnosis

Here, patients aren’t just a name on a chart. For Christine Evans, 62, UVA Health is a former home. She worked as a patient care provider in eye care before she had was forced to stop as a result of an autoimmune disease.

With her history of high cholesterol, she knew chest tightness and trouble breathing meant she should get checked soon. Worried, she stopped doing exercises that were helping to keep her healthy. These symptoms and the fear of a possible emergency caused her to book a doctor's appointment.

After seeing her primary care doctor and then getting tests from another cardiologist, she wound up in Dr. Rodriguez Lozano’s exam room.

Inspiring Confidence

There, she truly felt like she was being listened to. "I felt so confident in her care. She has this balance of being incredibly knowledgeable but also very approachable. That’s rare," says Christine. "She worked with me quite a bit. She was very patient."

Heart disease is the top cause of death in the U.S. for both men and women.

See how heart disease in women is different: Heart Disease in Women: What You Need to Know

Dr. Rodriguez Lozano found the root of Christine’s symptoms: a microvascular condition. Microvascular disease affects tiny blood vessels that deliver blood to the heart. "When I first heard the diagnosis, it was overwhelming. But Dr. Rodriguez Lozano broke it down step by step, so it didn’t feel as scary."

Christine recalls, "She didn’t leave anything to chance and made sure we had a clear understanding of what was happening with my heart. She told me exactly what was going on without sugarcoating it, but she did it in a way that didn’t feel intimidating or hopeless."

While under Dr. Rodriguez Lozano’s care, her symptoms have gotten much better. She follows a care regimen that addresses her specific needs, including taking medicine every day, eating healthy meals, and getting back to the physical activities she enjoyed. “I don’t even think about chest tightness or shortness of breath anymore,” she says. “It’s such a relief.”

Care That Accounts for All of You

Even the clinic staff made an impression on Christine". “Dr. Rodriguez and her staff are amazing,” she says. “When I go there, I feel like I am very important," she says. "They treat me very well and go above and beyond. They make sure you’re taken care of in every way.”

"She didn’t just treat my heart; she cared about my whole life,” notes Christine. “She asked about my family, my work, how I was coping—things no other doctor ever asked me about."

"Her follow-up is what impressed me most. She made sure to check in and see how I was doing after every visit. It felt like she was as invested in my health as I was."

Finding Answers When It Isn't Indigestion

When chest pain forced Alyce Pollock, 66, to stop on a long staircase along the Appalachian Trail, she thought it was indigestion. But her husband, a cardiologist, wasn’t so sure. “He said, ‘Sit, now, that is not indigestion,’” she recalled. That moment marked the start of a challenging journey to uncover the cause of her symptoms. And, the beginning of her relationship with Dr. Rodriguez Lozano.

“I’m very, very happy with having her as my doctor. That’s the main thing: I’m in good hands,” she shares.