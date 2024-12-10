Top Holiday Gifts for Kids, According to Child Life Experts

Shopping for gifts for kids can be as fun as it is challenging. Who doesn’t love shopping in the toy aisle and getting wrapped up in holiday magic? But being an adult means reading the fine print. Unsuitable for children under 3? Choking hazard? The phrase "suffocation risk" doesn’t seem very festive.

Whether you’re buying for a child in your family or looking for something to donate to your local children’s hospital, the Child Life Department’s wish list can help you out. These toys are developmentally appropriate, hold wide appeal, and cover a wide range of ages and interests.

Wait, Who Is Child Life?

Being in the hospital doesn’t change a kid’s need to simply be a kid. That’s why Child Life Specialists are so important. They organize donations, talk to siblings, and help make hospital life easier for families.

Around the holidays, it’s both challenging and important to keep spirits high. If you remember the thrill of waking up to a warm home full of presents and family, you can imagine the feeling of loss you’d get from finding a hospital room instead.

The Child Life program's wish list exists to help make it easier for them to get donations of the things they really need. And they’ve added notes about why some presents just work. So, get inspiration for your own shopping and donate a couple of list items to help make the hospital a little more magical.

Here are some of Child Life’s top recommendations (and most desired donations).

Gifts for Newborns (under the age of 1)

Sensory Toys

If you’re a newborn, you want to explore your senses. All of them. Seeing yourself in mirrors, crinkling brightly colored cloth books, and feeling a nubby teether on your gums are all big hits with kids under age 1.

Not only is this a lot of fun (for them and observers) but it’s important for their rapidly growing brains. Here are some suggestions:

Cloth books

Mirrors

Teething toys

Rattles

Playmats, Gyms, & Activity Centers

Mats and gyms allow them to work on their muscles and gross motor skills. Doing these things is critical for their development. These muscles will be the ones hoisting them up for the next stage of development.

Some activity mats are specially geared towards tummy time. Tummy time can be fun, but is also a developmental must. It helps babies develop muscles in their necks and arms to help with new skills.

Musical Toys

Even from birth, people love music. And it can even help with brain development.

Toys with music and lights are a double-whammy, offering broad appeal for babies. Just make sure the music is something everyone can stand to hear played 100 times. It's a great way to learn about cause and effect. Musical toys can make a waiting room or busy holiday dinner a better environment for any child.

Gifts for Toddlers (ages 1-2)

3-5 Piece Puzzles

Figuring things out is fun at any age. But for kids this young, keeping the number of pieces manageable is a must. 3-5 piece puzzles offer the perfect balance.

Make sure the pieces are large enough to not be choking hazards. Durable materials, like wood, can hold up through rough play and many cleanings.

Stacking Toys & Shape Sorters

Stacking toys and shape sorters are favorites for toddlers. Learning to identify shapes and sizes is great for brain and logic development. Don't be alarmed when your toddler wants to knock their stacking toys over or insists on shoving pieces through openings that don't quite work. All of that is learning-in-action.

Big Blocks

Blocks are one of the best open-ended toys. And the more the merrier! With children under 3, it’s important to remember they’re still likely to put toys in their mouths. So, big blocks are better than Legos.

Gifts for Pre-Schoolers (ages 3-5)

Creative Sensory Options

By the time they turn 3, kids are ready to explore their senses while also honing their creative side. Toys like Play-Doh and kinetic sand are perfect for kids this age (and older!) to explore. Fun kits that have beloved characters or themes offer a starting direction.

Stuffed Animals

Stuffed animals are a wonderful toy for a few reasons. They’re great for make-believe play, but also good for a cuddle. In the hospital and at home, kids benefit from acting out things that make them nervous (whether it’s getting a shot or sharing a toy) with their stuffies.

Things That Go

Cars, planes, trains, and really anything with wheels is a big hit. In particular, vehicles that have a job (like construction vehicles) are always favorites. But, avoid authentic metal reproduction vehicles. Kids this age can throw things while amid big emotions. Those little metal cars can hurt.

Toys they can ride on are also popular with this age group. Balance bikes and ride-on cars can help develop coordination while also just being fun.

Pretend Play

Pretend play is important and fun. Preparing tea for stuffed pals and taking teddy bears to the doctor is fun, but it also offers the opportunity for social skill development. Pretend kitchens, workbenches, and tool sets are favorites.

Gift for School-Aged Kids (ages 6-9)

Crafting Kits

As they enter elementary school age, kids are creative, funny, and easily bored. They still need a little direction but, offered a starting point, they’re ready to go. Craft kits include everything a kid needs to make something. It leaves it up to them how it’s completed. That makes it the perfect blend of creatively open but with a starting point.

Action Figures

Barbie dolls and action figures, with their tiny accessories, are overwhelming for very young children, but for elementary-age kids, they’re a slam dunk. There are often dolls for their favorite superhero, ones that share their desired profession, or some that just have really fun accessories. The recent Barbie movie means there are more fun and throw-back sets available than before.

STEM Kits

Making squishy animals and slime isn't just fun. It's also a great way of learning about experimenting, chemical interaction, and other STEM basics. Building terrariums and simple machines are other great activities that are fun crafts on the surface, but offer more depth and opportunities for learning.

Gifts for Preteens (ages 10-12)

Crafting Projects & Lego Kits

By 10, kids’ attention spans are a little bit longer, and they often enjoy sitting down for a longer project. Detailed Lego kits and crafting projects that let them make something they’ll actually use (or gift) are huge hits.

Card & Board Games

Kids this age also love to connect with others. Card games give them a way to playfully interact with those around them. UNO is a favorite that’s survived the test of time. But new versions of the game (like UNO Flip) offer fun new takes on the classic.

Books & Puzzles

Kids this age are ready to start staying up a little later. But that doesn’t mean they don’t need some screen-free time before bed. Puzzles and books are perfect wind-down activities that won’t disrupt their sleep.

Gifts for Teenagers (ages 13 & Up)

Headphones

Teenagers have a robust inner life. Headphones are a favorite gift. With headphones, kids are able to listen to their favorite music or watch the latest videos on their phone.

Cameras

Instant film cameras are another popular present for this age group. With these, they’re able to capture the moments that matter to them and immediately put them somewhere special, instead of just living on their phone. For kids in the hospital, this can make their bedside a little friendlier.

Room Decor

Decorating their space is a teenage right of passage. Whether it's stringing up lights, adding some art to the walls, or picking out bedding that's comfortable and fun. If you're not quite sure what they're into, some basic picture frames or shelves can be a great springboard for their creativity.