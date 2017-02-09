The Benefits of Probiotics in Cancer Prevention









You may have heard of the benefits of probiotics, but you’re unsure what they do exactly. Probiotics are good bacteria that live in your intestines and can help lower your risk for cancer by boosting your immune system to work at its best. In fact, 70% of your immune system is in your intestines, according to the Center for Advancement in Cancer Education, so what you put into your body makes a difference.

How Can Probiotics Help Prevent Cancer?

According to the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition, one of the benefits of probiotics, especially with fermented dairy, is the antitumor effects. The probiotics inhibit genetic mutation activity as well as lower enzymes known for promoting tumors. Probiotics are thought also to slow or prevent various types of cancer growth. For example, one of the benefits of probiotics is they possibly slow or stop the growth of breast cancer, though more studies are needed, according to Breastcancer.org.

A study discussed by the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) showed the growth of good bacteria from ingested probiotics positively changed the bacteria balance in the gut, decreasing the amount of the bad bacteria clostridium, known to cause colon cancer. One reason it’s thought that colon and bladder cancer increases as you age is because you have fewer probiotics in your body, according to the Center for Advancement in Cancer Education. Adding more to your diet could prevent cancer from developing. Probiotics enhance the activity of your immune cells and help eliminate environmental toxins from your body.