How to Become a Living Organ Donor & Save a Life Today

It’s National Donate Life Month. It’s when we put out the call to consider living organ donation. There aren’t enough donor organs for everyone on the waitlist for a transplant. But that can change if enough folks consider donating an organ.

Becoming a living organ donor is an incredible opportunity. It can save the life of a loved one, friend, or stranger. Right now, there are over 100,000 people on the list for an organ transplant just in the U.S. And, 17 people a day die before they get a chance to have a life-saving transplant.

Living organ donations make thousands of more transplants possible every year, offering hope to those in need.

There are lots of important reasons to consider becoming a living organ donor. But making the difference in bringing someone back to their normal life is undoubtedly top of the list. “As a living donor, you're in a really unique position to come alongside the recipient and say, I'm going to bear this with you," said Christina Miller, who answered the call for living organ donation and