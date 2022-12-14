Skip to main content
Cancer During Pregnancy: A Couple’s Remarkable Journey to Parenthood

by Kelly Casey

When Jenny was pregnant with Carter, she battled advanced rectal cancer.

Happily married, Jenny and Alex Foltz of Mathias, West Virginia, were excited to grow their family when they learned Jenny was pregnant. But a week later, the couple got devastating news: Jenny had advanced rectal cancer.

The typical treatment for her type of cancer involves radiation therapy. But this would mean terminating the pregnancy.

Customizing Treatment for Jenny's Cancer During Pregnancy

At UVA Health, a team of cancer experts were able to customize a treatment plan to fight Jenny's cancer during her pregnancy. They would make sure she could become a mom and a cancer survivor.

Treatment for cancer during pregnancy meant:

  • Major abdominal cancer surgery in Jenny’s first trimester of pregnancy
  • Chemotherapy in her second trimester

“The positive energy that Jenny was able to maintain throughout her treatment was contagious,” shares Kristie Coles. She's one of Jenny’s oncology nurses.

Jenny's surgeon, Traci Hedrick, MD, adds, “Not many people would have been able to handle that situation with such grace.”

Becoming a Mom & Cancer Survivor

After her treatment for cancer during pregnancy, Jenny delivered a healthy baby boy. “We were so grateful and beyond thrilled to be able to hold him in our arms,” Jenny shares.

But when Carter was just 2 months old, the new parents got more heartbreaking news: Jenny’s cancer was back.

Jenny and Alex share how this news would shape their future. Don’t miss their story. But first, grab a tissue.

Cancer During Pregnancy: A Mother's Journey

