Bad Sunburn? Your Skin Cream or Medication May Be Partly to Blame

You’re the queen of sunscreen. A pro shade-seeker and master of hats. But somehow, you still ended the day with a bad sunburn. Why? The explanation may be hiding in your medicine cabinet or lurking in your makeup bag.

What Is Photosensitivity?

Some people’s skin naturally burns more easily. To understand why, we have to take a closer look at photosensitivity. “Photosensitivity is the skin’s increased sensitivity to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, either from the sun or tanning beds,” says dermatologist Mark Russell, MD. “It can be affected by a person’s natural skin color. Some people, especially those with a fair complexion, are more sensitive to UV rays. But other things can make someone more sensitive to the sun.”

Autoimmune disorders like systemic lupus can affect the skin’s ability to shield itself from UV rays. Also, some genetic conditions make people more likely to sunburn. But, some of the most common causes of increased sun sensitivity are things you might not expect.

Medications Might Make a Bad Sunburn More Likely

A medication you take may increase your risk of getting a bad sunburn. The most common ones? Russell says they fall into these categories:

Hypertension medications

Antibiotics

Antifungals

Antivirals

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Diabetes medications

Heart medications

Cholesterol-lowering drugs

Chemotherapy medications

Often, you’ll see a warning label on the bottle about limiting sun exposure or taking extra precautions while taking these medications. Don’t ignore it.

Skincare Products Can Increase Sunburn Risk Too

Ironically, many of the creams and serums we use to roll back the signs of sun damage and aging have ingredients that make you more likely to sunburn. Keep an eye out for these ingredients on the label:

Alpha hydroxy acid (AHA)

These are natural plant- and animal-based acids. The most common are glycolic and lactic acid.

Beta hydroxy acid (BHA)

Labels may list these as salicylic acid.

Hydroquinone

You can find this skin-lightening agent in over-the-counter and prescription products.

Retinol or other retinoids

Retinol is common in over-the-counter anti-aging products. Stronger retinoids are prescription-strength medications in acne and psoriasis treatments.

Best Ways to Avoid a Bad Sunburn

Protecting yourself from too much sun exposure is always a good idea. This is especially true if you’re taking medications or using skincare products that make your skin more sensitive to the sun’s rays. So be extra cautious to avoid a bad sunburn.

Follow Russell’s advice: