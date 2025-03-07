Bacterial Meningitis: What You Need to Know to Stay Safe

In March 2025, a University of Virginia (UVA) student was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis. Thankfully, bacterial meningitis is a relatively rare condition, with only about 1,000 cases nationwide in a year.

But it’s normal to feel a heightened sense of concern when meningitis is in your backyard. And there have been many questions and concerns raised by our community. Fortunately, our student health leadership kept students informed and action-oriented on what to do to stay safe.

Ultimately, understanding how to prevent, recognize, and treat this condition is knowledge that helps safeguard public health. Here, we answer some frequently asked questions about meningitis.

What Causes Meningitis?

Bacterial meningitis is a serious infection that inflames the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, called the meninges.

Meningitis is caused by:

Bacteria

Viruses

Fungi (very rarely)

In bacterial meningitis, the main bacteria that cause it are:

Neisseria meningitidis (meningococcus)

Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus)

Hemophilus influenzae type B (Hib)

Group B streptococcus (Strep B)

These bacteria tend to be dangerous to different groups of people. Group B strep primarily affects newborns whose parent has the bacteria. Hib is frequently seen in young children.

That’s why we test for group B strep during prenatal appointments and vaccinate infants for Hib and pneumococcus.

But in adolescents and young adults, meningococcus is the most frequent cause of infection. This is the underlying cause of the UVA student's meningitis.

How Do You Get Meningitis?

When an infected person coughs or sneezes, respiratory droplets can spread into the air. These droplets come into contact with people who are nearby. Contact with saliva, like through kissing or sharing forks, can transmit the bacteria.

But the good news is that these bacteria don’t live for long outside of the human body. So, you don’t need to worry about indirect contact, like using the same grocery cart as an infected person.

What’s It Like to Have Meningitis?

Meningitis symptoms tend to be sudden and hard to miss.

Fever : Over 100 degrees, with sudden onset

: Over 100 degrees, with sudden onset Headache : Severe and persistent headache

: Severe and persistent headache Neck stiffness : Can't look down or side-to-side

: Can't look down or side-to-side Nausea : With or without vomiting

: With or without vomiting Sensitivity to light (called photophobia)

(called photophobia) Confusion or sleepiness

Often there is also a rash, which looks like red dots and doesn’t fade when pressed on. This rash is very characteristic and a tell-tale sign. But if you’re having the above symptoms, you shouldn’t wait to find a rash to get help.

Even if it’s not meningitis, these symptoms mean you may need medical care.

So, Why Is Everyone So Scared?

They’re not scared; they’re informed and acting with urgency.

Bacterial meningitis can progress very quickly. Sometimes, within a day. And, it frequently leads to serious complications, even death. Early treatment improves a person’s chances of recovery, and treating people who came into contact with the disease but don’t have symptoms can prevent it entirely.